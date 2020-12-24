Michelin by the Numbers

On the other hand, Payne says Michelin brought some 12,000 tires to the 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona. And for something completely different, consider 2019’s Super Sebring event featuring the WeatherTech Championship’s 12-hour race, Pilot Challenge, Prototype Challenge and the FIA World Endurance Championship for a 1,000-mile race.
“That was the largest event in Michelin motorsports history,” says Payne, “with 16,000 tires covering four race series, (equipping) 137 of a possible 140 cars, all operating from a 24,000-square-foot tent as part of a 27,000-square-foot workshop.”
Michelin could be looking at similar numbers or more for Sebring in March 2021. The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts will see an added class with the introduction of Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) for the coming WeatherTech Championship campaign. The WEC season is slated to open with the 1000 Miles of Sebring. Pilot Challenge and Prototype Challenge races are on the docket as well. Plus, Michelin is outfitting the field for the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series that makes its debut at Sebring.
It’s a massive undertaking but one that Michelin has handled with precision in the past, the same meticulousness that the tire manufacturer brings to each and every IMSA event.