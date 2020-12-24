Michelin by the Numbers

Go deeper in 2020 and you’d find Michelin tires on all four corners of every car competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge as well as the Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. And while the series’ GT Le Mans (GTLM) class remains an “open” tire category, currently all the entrants rely on Michelin where rubber contacts pavement.

Supplying tires to all those cars for events lasting from 100 minutes to 24 hours makes for some impressive preparation and numbers. Especially with conditions ranging from the searing heat of a Florida afternoon to the chill of an autumn evening in Georgia, with the chance of rain never to be discounted.

“The number of tires taken (to an event) is always a certain percentage beyond what the expectation is,” says Tom Sullivan, motorsports marketing manager for Michelin North America, “and you have to be prepared for wet weather. In fact, you have to be prepared for Daytona and Sebring being entirely wet.”

Making things slightly easier for Michelin, when it comes to tires, there are no in-betweens in IMSA. It’s either slicks for dry weather or full-grooved rain tires – no intermediates. Nevertheless, that still means bringing enough wet-weather tires to supply the entire field at Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway for 24 and 12 hours, respectively, all the while knowing the races may well be bone dry from start to finish.