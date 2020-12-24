North Carolina’s Ethan Elder Wins 2020 Allison Legacy Race Series Championship

Ethan Elder, a 21-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina, was crowned the 2020 Allison Legacy Race Series champion after winning all but two races.

Elder, who has been competing in the Allison Legacy Race Series since 2016, kicked off this season by winning the opening race at Anderson Motor Speedway in South Carolina. He backed the victory up with another in the Palmetto State as he became potentially the last series driver to ever take the checkered flag at Myrtle Beach Speedway, which shutdown mid-season. Elder finished second at Carteret County Speedway, but he earned his third victory of the season at South Carolina’s Dillon Motor Speedway, followed by victories at Orange County Speedway and Tri-County Speedway. The North Carolinian finished runner-up in the final race of the season at Florence Motor Speedway.

“I am thrilled to be the 2020 Allison Legacy Race Series champion,” Elder said. “This championship will forever be my first motorsports championship, and much like a first win, it is something very, very special. We have all worked incredibly hard to get CWRR back to the top, and we were able to punch through the ceiling this year. It’s such an exciting moment when you clutch that first championship and to be a champion with such an amazing team is truly special.”

Elder won the 2020 championship over Fuquay Varina, North Carolina’s Jacob O’Neal. Elder finished out the 2020 season with five wins and seven top-five finishes.

“I definitely would not be here without the help and support of my family especially my dad,” Elder said. “We’ve had a blast learning about racing and meeting many new friends. I cannot thank my spotter/crew chief Stephen Woods enough for all that he’s done for me to help me develop as a driver and get wins and a championship. He has taught me everything I know about racing. He taught me how to race, not just drive these cars. He taught me how to stay focused, how to adjust myself to my car during a race, how to set up and think through a pass. I honestly do not know where I would be in my racing career if we had not met him that night at Dillon Motor Speedway. I really want to thank everyone involved with CWRR for all of the help, coaching and advice that has helped shape me into the driver and person I am now.”

Elder is a first-generation racer who started his racing career by driving a Mini Cup race car at Dillon Motor Speedway, before moving up to Bandoleros at Charlotte Motor Speedway and then to the Allison Legacy Race Series.

“I have learned so much racing in the Allison Legacy Race Series,” Elder said. “I started racing and knew nothing. Getting to drive these cars has taught me even basic things like driving a straight drive. The first manual (transmission) I ever drove was an Allison Legacy Race Series car! This series has taught me a lot about sportsmanship and that you can race your competitors hard in the track and still be friends off the track.”

The Allison Legacy Race Series is designed to help drivers advance through the motorsports industry, and in 2021, Elder is planning to compete in a Limited Late Model at Hickory Motor Speedway.

“I am very excited and nervous about the step up,” said Elder. “It’s a lot like having first day of school nerves. Starting a brand-new year getting to learn racing and driving in a whole new car. Meeting new people and making more friends. I can’t wait for the 2021 season.”

