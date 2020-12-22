Dye Extends with Ben Kennedy Racing for 2021

Daniel Dye announced this afternoon an extension to his relationship with Ben Kennedy Racing for the 2021 season. Dye will race full-time in ARCA Menards Series East competition, along with approximately 17 keystone super late model events.

Daniel Dye made two ARCA Menards Series East starts for Ben Kennedy Racing last year, including a strong seventh-place finish in the season finale at 5 Flags Speedway. The 17-year-old Junior at Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, will chase the East Series championship in 2021, behind the wheel of the Race to Stop Suicide #43 Chevrolet SS.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to drive for such a distinguished organization in Ben Kennedy Racing," stated Dye. "BKR is a first-class operation and a great group of people to work with. I'm thankful to have their total support of our partners and me for another year."

Dye started 29 pro and super late model events in 2020, collecting 21 top-ten and 11 top-five finishes, and closed the season on a high note. In November, Daniel finished runner-up to Bubba Pollard in New Smyrna Speedway's Governors Cup, and was the best finishing rookie in the prestigious Snowball Derby in December.

"We're all very excited to have Daniel driving for us again in 2021 behind the wheel of the #43 for BKR," commented team owner Ben Kennedy. "It has been great working alongside Daniel this year, and I'm confident we will be competing for many victories next season."

Ben Kennedy Racing has formed a brand new technical alliance with NASCAR powerhouse GMS Racing for 2021. The pair will work closely in preparation of all the ARCA Chevrolet's that Dye will race with during the East Series season.

"We're proud of the progress Daniel made last year with BKR, and we're looking forward to having him and his partners on board with us for the 2021 season," said Ben Kennedy Racing Vice President Jimmy Kitchens.

The #43 will be a regular sight at New Smyrna Speedway to start racing in the new year. Dye will compete in the Red Eye 50/50 on January 2, the ARCA Menards Series 175 on February 8, and all super late model events during speedweeks at his home track in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Other ARCA Menards Series East events include 5 Flags Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Dover Intl. Speedway, Southern National Motorsports Park, Iowa Speedway, Milwaukee Mile, and the Bristol Motor Speedway. The team will also compete in four Blizzard Series races, the Rattler 250, Snowball Derby, and various other events with the #43 super late model.

More information and the latest news and behind the scenes content can be found by liking Daniel Dye Racing on Facebook. Fans can also follow @danieldye43 on Instagram and Twitter.

Daniel Dye Racing PR