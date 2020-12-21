Legacy of Greatness: Gavin Reflects on Stellar IMSA Career

Oliver Gavin stepped aside from his full-time role with Corvette Racing following last month’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale, leaving as one of the legends of sports car racing. IMSA.com’s Jeff Olson looks at Gavin’s long career and the effect he had on motorsports in the first of a two-part feature.

Soon after an 11-year-old boy in England drove a go-kart for the first time in the early 1980s, school became a series of lessons in daydreaming. His notebooks quickly filled with diagrams of imaginary racetracks and designs of karts. The obsession with racing may have interrupted his overall education, but it led to another, more specific, form of training.

Oliver Gavin reminisces about his childhood and smiles. It started when a neighbor in North Bedfordshire bought a kart and asked the Gavin family – father Mike and sons Marcus and Oliver – to join them for a day of racing at a nearby track.

From that point, racing became Oliver’s preoccupation. School could wait.

“After that very first time in the kart, I started drawing racetracks on my exercise books in school – drawing lines of how to get around a corner, or the layouts and certain things, or the look of the karts,” Gavin recalled. “That’s all I could think about. I was terrible at school after that. It was a big distraction.”

Unbeknownst to him at the time, young Oliver had discovered his calling. The daydreaming and doodling in schoolbooks, borne of weekend adventures with a kart strapped to the roof rack of the family car, eventually developed into a professional career filled with trophies and fame and the respect of fellow competitors.