Legacy of Greatness: Gavin Reflects on Stellar IMSA Career

When he got home, Gavin called the number, which belonged to Doug Fehan, Corvette Racing’s program manager.
“Doug said, ‘I’d like to offer you a contract right now, but I can’t do that until Gary Pratt has actually seen you drive this car,’” Gavin said. “They organized a test in November 2001 at Sebring. That was the very first time I drove a Corvette.”
Pratt, vice president of Pratt Miller, which designs and builds the Corvettes for Corvette Racing, was impressed. “It went well,” Gavin said. “They offered me a contract there and then. That’s how my Corvette Racing journey started.”
The journey left Gavin as the most decorated participant in Corvette Racing history, including five victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, five in the Twelve Hours of Sebring and five in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
Several weeks in the rearview now, the end of the full-time portion of his career still hasn’t caught up with Gavin.
“I think over time – the next weeks and months – it will sort of sink in a little bit, what has happened and what I’ve achieved, what we’ve achieved as a team at Corvette Racing over the 19 years that I’ve been there. … It’s still a little bit too fresh,” he said. “The (Sebring) weekend is still a little bit too fresh. I’ve tried to take a little bit of time to decompress from the weekend and rationalize everything that happened.”