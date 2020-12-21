NHRA announces eight-race schedule for 2021 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series

The 2021 season will begin at the Heritage Nostalgia Reunion, April 29-May 1 at Sacramento Raceway. The traditional season opening Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet at Auto Club Famoso Raceway was postponed until May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be the series’ third event, following the Ignitor Funny Car Opener at Firebird Raceway.

The series visits those three tracks twice, as well as Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park in September for the Nostalgia Nitro Nationals and Beech Bend Raceway Park for the National Hot Rod Reunion.

The Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum presented by Automobile Club of Southern California will produce two Hot Rod Reunions during the season. The National Hot Rod Reunion will be held at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Ky. June 17-19, while the California Hot Rod Reunion will close the season at Auto Club Famoso Raceway Oct. 22-24. Nostalgia Top Fuel will compete for points at five events during the season and Nostalgia Funny Car will compete for points at six events.

In addition to Nostalgia Top Fuel dragster and Nostalgia Funny Car, there are two groups of additional classes. Group 1 includes A/Fuel, Jr. Fuel, and 7.0 Eliminator, while Group 2 includes Nostalgia Eliminator l, Nostalgia Eliminator ll, Nostalgia Eliminator lll, A/Gas, B/Gas, C/Gas, D/Gas, and Hot Rod Eliminator. Drivers in each class will be able to run a combination of events that will award them points toward their respective championships.

The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series was developed in 2008 to help preserve NHRA’s rich history and tradition while providing racing opportunities for enthusiasts who enjoy nostalgia drag racing competition.

2021 NHRA HOT ROD HERITAGE RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

Sacramento Raceway

Heritage Nostalgia Reunion

April 29-May 1

Groups 1 and 2

Firebird Raceway

Ignitor Funny Car Opener

May 1-2

FC

Auto Club Famoso Raceway

Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet

May 27-30

TF, FC, Groups 1 and 2

Beech Bend Raceway Park

National Hot Rod Reunion

June 18-20

TF, FC

Firebird Raceway

Nightfire Nationals

Aug. 6-8

TF, FC

Sacramento Raceway

Governor's Cup

Sept. 18-19

Groups 1 (except A/Fuel) and 2

Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park

Nostalgia Nitro Nationals

Sept. 18-19

TF, FC, A/Fuel

Auto Club Famoso Raceway

California Hot Rod Reunion

Oct. 22-24

TF, FC, Groups 1 and 2

