NHRA announces eight-race schedule for 2021 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series

Racing News
Monday, Dec 21 204
NHRA announces eight-race schedule for 2021 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series
The 2021 season will begin at the Heritage Nostalgia Reunion, April 29-May 1 at Sacramento Raceway. The traditional season opening Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet at Auto Club Famoso Raceway was postponed until May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be the series’ third event, following the Ignitor Funny Car Opener at Firebird Raceway.
 
The series visits those three tracks twice, as well as Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park in September for the Nostalgia Nitro Nationals and Beech Bend Raceway Park for the National Hot Rod Reunion.
 
The Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum presented by Automobile Club of Southern California will produce two Hot Rod Reunions during the season. The National Hot Rod Reunion will be held at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Ky. June 17-19, while the California Hot Rod Reunion will close the season at Auto Club Famoso Raceway Oct. 22-24. Nostalgia Top Fuel will compete for points at five events during the season and Nostalgia Funny Car will compete for points at six events.
 
In addition to Nostalgia Top Fuel dragster and Nostalgia Funny Car, there are two groups of additional classes. Group 1 includes A/Fuel, Jr. Fuel, and 7.0 Eliminator, while Group 2 includes Nostalgia Eliminator l, Nostalgia Eliminator ll, Nostalgia Eliminator lll, A/Gas, B/Gas, C/Gas, D/Gas, and Hot Rod Eliminator. Drivers in each class will be able to run a combination of events that will award them points toward their respective championships. 
 
The NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series was developed in 2008 to help preserve NHRA’s rich history and tradition while providing racing opportunities for enthusiasts who enjoy nostalgia drag racing competition.
 
2021 NHRA HOT ROD HERITAGE RACING SERIES SCHEDULE
 
Sacramento Raceway
Heritage Nostalgia Reunion
April 29-May 1
Groups 1 and 2
 
Firebird Raceway
Ignitor Funny Car Opener
May 1-2
FC
 
Auto Club Famoso Raceway
Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet
May 27-30
TF, FC, Groups 1 and 2
 
Beech Bend Raceway Park
National Hot Rod Reunion
June 18-20
TF, FC
 
Firebird Raceway
Nightfire Nationals
Aug. 6-8
TF, FC
 
Sacramento Raceway
Governor's Cup
Sept. 18-19
Groups 1 (except A/Fuel) and 2
 
Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park
Nostalgia Nitro Nationals
Sept. 18-19
TF, FC, A/Fuel
 
Auto Club Famoso Raceway
California Hot Rod Reunion
Oct. 22-24
TF, FC, Groups 1 and 2
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Omologato Watch Design Celebrates Iconic Motorsport Brands Legacy of Greatness: Gavin Reflects on Stellar IMSA Career »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top