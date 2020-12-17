Overland Expo West Postponed to September 24-26, 2021

Lodestone Events, producers of the Overland Expo event series, has postponed Overland Expo West to September 24-26, 2021. Traditionally held mid-May in Flagstaff, AZ, Overland Expo West has been postponed to ensure the health and safety of fans, exhibitors, staff, and the surrounding Flagstaff community.

“Overland Expo West is our flagship and the event that started it all. After conversations with the host venue and local health officials, we collectively decided to postpone until late summer out of an abundance of caution,” said Lodestone Events Marketing VP Jessica Kirchner. “We’ll miss Flagstaff’s traditional springtime gathering. However, we are excited to safely congregate with the overland community at Ft. Tuthill in September.”

Overland Expo has released a set of COVID-19 Safety Procedures designed to ensure the health and safety of attendees at upcoming events, including pre-entry screening, mandatory wearing of masks, touchless transactions, and social distancing. Everyone planning to attend any Overland Expo in 2021 are encouraged to review these procedures and to be aware of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols that will be implemented at all events.

Tickets and booth space for the 2021 event series will go on sale in January. Event organizers plan for Overland Expo West to return to its traditional springtime date in May, 2022.

Save the Date — Overland Expo Series 2021

Mountain West Loveland, Colorado August 27-29, 2021

West Flagstaff, Arizona September 24-26, 2021 **New Dates!**

East Arrington, Virginia October 8-10, 2021

Current ticket holders unable to attend the new Overland Expo West dates can request to transfer their ticket to another Overland Expo event in 2021. Refunds are also available upon request.