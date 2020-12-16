Revved up with Waldorf - Sam White, author of 'The Turtle – a Parody' Featured

Revved up with Waldorf - Sam White, author of &#039;The Turtle – a Parody&#039;

Have you ever watched the Hobbit and thought to yourself, "Hey, wouldn't this be fun if the main character was a turtle?"

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!  

 

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Sam White, author of The Turtle – a Parody.

 What was your first car?  ’68 VW Bug
 
What do you drive now?  ’07 Ford Escape
 
What is your dream car that you wish to own?  Challenger, from any of the last 10 years
 
 Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Will it benefit me financially (or is it a gift)? Then, sure!
 
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Whatever book interests me at the library the day before the trip. (Just kidding … I go to the library and get 5 or 6 books before a trip.)
 
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Loved the space shot. Agnostic about most of the rest of it until I know more. Granted: I have spent no time researching him or his advances.
 
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
Be sure to follow Sam White on social media:
 
“Sam White” on LinkedIn is it. I don’t really do social media. I found that when I tried, I spent way too much time at it, so I had to quit cold turkey.
 
My website for my books is garisonfitch.com and my website for my comic strip is doctortuttle.com
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

