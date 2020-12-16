Have you ever watched the Hobbit and thought to yourself, "Hey, wouldn't this be fun if the main character was a turtle?"

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Sam White, author of The Turtle – a Parody.

What was your first car? ’68 VW Bug

What do you drive now? ’07 Ford Escape

What is your dream car that you wish to own? Challenger, from any of the last 10 years

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Will it benefit me financially (or is it a gift)? Then, sure!

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Whatever book interests me at the library the day before the trip. (Just kidding … I go to the library and get 5 or 6 books before a trip.)

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Loved the space shot. Agnostic about most of the rest of it until I know more. Granted: I have spent no time researching him or his advances.