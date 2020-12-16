Revved up with Waldorf - Arianna Sertoli, author of 'Wellness for Body and Soul' Featured

Racing News
Wednesday, Dec 16 8
Revved up with Waldorf - Arianna Sertoli, author of &#039;Wellness for Body and Soul&#039;

They say that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. Perhaps, the way to wellness is through the heart and stomach?

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!  

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Arianna Sertoli, author of Wellness for Body and Soul.

 What was your first car? MICRA NISSAN 
 
 What do you drive now? JEEP CHEROKEE
 
 What is your dream car that you wish to own? The one I have
 
 Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Maybe, if the system gets better
 
 If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Rocco Schiavone a detective thriller from an Italian author or a book from Murakami
 
 What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Don't know much about it
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
Be sure to follow Arianna Sertoli on social media:
Instagram: feedyourbodyandsoul and feedthemommyandbaby
Website: http://feedthebodyandsoul.com
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Trans Am Signs Multi-year Extension with Sunoco Race Fuels
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top