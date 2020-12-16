MAVTV Motorsports Network Global Streaming Channel Now Available on Samsung TV Plus in Australia

|
Samsung TV Plus offers more than 40 channels covering news, sports, movies, entertainment and more in Australia. Pre-installed on all newer (2018-current models, and on 2017 models by end of December) Samsung Smart TVs, users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection - no download, additional device or subscription needed.
"Australia has a passionate motorsports fanbase," said Ed Niemi, MAVTV Motorsports Network Senior Vice President. "We are excited about this partnership with Samsung TV Plus, as we provide the most exciting motorsports entertainment for free to Australian race fans.”
Created in response to the noticeable lack of quality motorsports racing and automotive content on streaming platforms today, MAVTV Motorsports Network’s global feed is a 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports featuring programming from Lucas Oil Studios. MAVTV Motorsports Network will cater to the rise in popularity of streaming entertainment and feature everything from race events to car build shows. Samsung Smart TV owners can begin watching the world’s top-tier racing series and other premium motorsports content exclusively on MAVTV Motorsports Network channel 1255 through Samsung TV Plus.