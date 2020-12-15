Andretti United Extreme E teams up with Merchant Tailor and joins 1% for the Planet ahead of official test in Spain

Andretti United Extreme E are delighted to confirm that two new logos will appear on their Odyssey 21 car ahead of their debut in the inaugural season of the Extreme E in 2021.

The Anglo-American team will partner with Merchant Tailor who will be the team’s Official Apparel Supplier and merchandise partner, as well as joining 1% for the Planet, a global organisation committed to protecting the planet through annual memberships and everyday actions.

Andretti United Extreme E and Merchant Tailor have entered into a multi-year partnership as they take on the all-new electric series. The partnership with Merchant Tailor will focus on sustainable clothing production as all the team’s clothing will be crafted from recycled ocean plastic and organic cotton.

1% for the Planet and Andretti United Extreme E will work together to raise global brand awareness for the growing 1% for the Planet movement. Founded in 2002, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental, non-profit organisations through annual business and individual memberships as well as their everyday actions. Members of 1% for the Planet have so far given more than $275 million back to the environment, with the company having over 4,000 members from over 60 countries.

The Andretti United Extreme E team will take part in the official Extreme E test at Aragon in Spain later this week as all the competitors come together for the first time.

The five-race global voyage, which highlights the impact of climate change on some of the world’s most fragile ecosystems and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles to help preserve the environment and protect the planet, will begin in Saudi Arabia, before travelling to Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Patagonia.

The Andretti United Extreme E team has been created by two powerhouses in motorsport – Andretti Autosport and United Autosports, who will combine their talent and experience to take on the world of electric racing in 2021.