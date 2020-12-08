Writing can be the key to immortality, and the secret to eternal youth.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Paul Sturm, author of 'Golfing Adventures with Frankie, the Witty Caddie.'

What was your first car? My first car was a dented 1962 Corvair convertible, a car Ralph Nader claimed was unsafe at any speed. Who knew? However, for the 9 months that I owed it, I enjoyed every moment with it except for one tiny problem. When I was going to a party with my steady girl, the car suddenly stopped. I checked the tires, looked all around, and finally realized the engine had fallen out. The 1962 Corvair engine was held up by one bolt, and I, inadvertently, lost that bolt and my steady girl, too.

What do you drive now? I am older, and a bit less enthusiastic about hot cars, but, still ride around in a sexy 2014 white, Ford Fusion.

What is your dream car that you wish to own? I have to admit, after reviewing a number of Tesla cars at a showroom, I find myself daydreaming about enjoying people staring at me in my brand new red Tesla Model X.

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? My answer to question 3 above, that is, that I dream about owning a Tesla Model X as my dream car, clearly identifies me as a potential owner of a battery operated car.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? I would absolutely bring a Bill Bryson book such as: The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid, or At Home, or, perhaps, One Summer because Bryson combines humor with a wonderful story in all of his books.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I view Elon Musk as an extremely innovative technologist. He created a wonderful battery operating car company, Tesla, an amazing space transportation company, Space X, and, of course, the company which later became PayPal.

Paul has written 3 books, one published, Golfing Adventures with Frankie, the Witty Caddie, and two other books, My Favorite Girlfriend, and More Golfing Adventures with Frankie, the Witty Caddie, which will be published in January 2021.