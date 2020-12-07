Racing to End Alzheimer’s Sets New Fundraising Record

When the #80 Racing to End Alzheimer’s/BimmerWorld BMW took its final green flag for the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season, it did so covered in the names and hometowns of 154 people affected by Alzheimer’s. That is the most names the car has carried since Racing to End Alzheimer’s was founded in 2017.

The number is significant for several reasons. Putting a loved one’s name and hometown on the BMW is the most popular donation opportunity, making it the primary way Racing to End Alzheimer’s raises money to support both research and family care.

It is also significant that this milestone was achieved in a year that has been turned upside-down by a worldwide pandemic. Despite the racing season going on hiatus for five months and the many challenges that COVID-19 has brought with it, generous donors still showed their dedication to supporting Alzheimer’s care and research.

“This year, life has been like no other year,” says Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder Phil Frengs. “Our season started in January, with high hopes and a record-breaking 71 names on our car for race one. Then, we and the whole world stopped. To be true to our mission, we conceived On The Road Again: The Ultimate Tour for the Cure, spending the month of June on a coast-to-coast, racetrack-to-racetrack trip in a street-legal BMW M4 with our racing livery. The tour resulted in an additional 30 names. When racing resumed, we were able to add another 50-plus names to the car. In this difficult year, our donors were definitely present for us, helping to fund the care and fund the cure.”

The race season might be over, but the race to raise funds never ends. Fundraising is still underway for 2020, both from individual donors as well as matching corporate partners. These matching partners are critical to the success of Racing to End Alzheimer’s because each one doubles the $250 donation that goes with every name on the race car.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s donors can give confidently, knowing that every dollar will be distributed to recipients like UCLA’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program, the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital and Baycrest Foundation. One hundred percent of the administrative costs are covered by corporate partner Legistics to make this possible.

“As we look forward to the 2021 racing season, we encourage those companies that also understand the effect that Alzheimer’s disease and dementia has on our families to join my company Legistics as matching partners,” says Frengs. “Together, we can make each name added to the car even more valuable as we strive to make a difference in this great cause.”

Donors who would like to continue the 2020 fundraising efforts can do so at r2endalz.org, and businesses who wish to learn more about becoming a corporate partner can contact Frengs directly.