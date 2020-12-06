EuroNASCAR Finals 2020 - Penalty Report

Following post-race investigations, race control issued the below penalties:

#98 Dylan DERDAELE - Avoidable collision car #8 at Turn 4 PRO Race 2 – 5 seconds + 2 BWP + UP

#8 Alessandro BRIGATTI - Unsafe rejoin at Turn 5 - 15 seconds

#48 Francesco GARISTO - Multiple aggressivedriving incidents: 1) Avoidable contact car # 98 at Turn 1 2) Several direction changes to block the overtaking of another car - Drive Through (applied during the race) Start the EuroNASCAR 2 Final 2 at the back of the grid

As a result Alessandro Brigatti was demoted from 5th to 8th – Nicholas Risitano (now 5th), Kenko Miura (now 6th) and Mirco Schultis (now 7th) all moved up one position. Dylan Derdaele stayed in 9th place after the penalty. Francesco Garisto will start from the back of the field in EuroNASCAR 2 Final 2.

NWES PR