Alon Day and Tobias Dauenhauer snatch pole for EuroNASCAR Final 1 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Alon Day may have paved his way for the third championship of his NASCAR Whelen Euro Series career with a stunning performance in Qualifying. The championship leader topped the standings and will lead the field in EuroNASCAR Final 1 on Sunday at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Tobias Dauenhauer reignited his title ambitions with the quickest time in the EuroNASCAR 2 session by posting a 1:41.611-lap.



Day clocked a 1:41.477-lap around the iconic 4-kilometer Spanish track and beat the reigning NWES champion Loris Hezemans to grab his fourth pole of the season. The Dutchman is still right in the championship battle in third, just 27 points behind his PK Carsport rival. Sitting in fifth in the overall standings, Stienes Longin posted the third fastest lap in Qualifying. The PK Carsport driver from Belgium was only 0.001 seconds slower than Hezemans.



“I’m still not thinking about the championship right now”, said Day. “I just want to do my best and win the races tomorrow. It was a good qualifying session despite some technical issues. I will try to do everything to bring the PK Carsport Monster Energy Camaro to Victory Lane.”



Hendriks Motorsport’s Giorgio Maggi and DF1 Racing - Stipp Motorsport’s Ander Vilarino closed the top-5. NWES debutant Olivier Hart finished sixth ahead of Marc Goossens and Challenger Trophy contender Davide Dallara. Thomas Ferrando was ninth, while Gianmarco Ercoli rounded out the top-10. Francesco Sini reported some damage to the right front suspension of his #12 Solaris Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro and finished 13th.



Dauenhauer heats up the championship battle



In EuroNASCAR 2 it’s all about the battle between the Hendriks Motorsport teammates Vittorio Ghirelli and Tobias Dauenhauer. The Italian is leading the German in the standings with a 26-point advantage. Dauenhauer grabbed the pole position with a 1:41.611-lap ahead of Ghirelli, who was 0.236 slower than the NWES rookie and had to stop the #18 Mustang on track in the final minutes of the session. Vladimiros Tziortzis followed in third place with a strong performance and a 1:42.024 lap.



Alessandro Brigatti followed in fourth head of Zolder double-winner Martin Doubek, who rounded out the top-5. Dylan Derdaele was sixth ahead of Simon Pilate, Francesco Garisto and Nicholas Risitano, who had to wait for his mechanics to repair the #12 Camaro after Sini’s incident in EuroNASCAR PRO Qualifying. Julia Landauer was the fastest lady in the field and closed the top-10.



While the EuroNASCAR 2 Final 1 will take place on Saturday at 3:55 pm CET, 3 races will close the 2020 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series on Sunday. Double points are on the line in all 4 races and the championship battles promise to deliver exciting and thrilling races. All Final Rounds will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles (YouTube, Facebook, Twitch), Motorsport.tv and Kreator TV.

NWES PR