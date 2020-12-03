Two-Hour Takeover of Stacey David's GearZ, Back-to-Back Broadcasts of Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross and More Featured in MAVTV December Broadcast Schedule

During a year where nothing seems normal, MAVTV Motorsports Network is happy to be the one constant in your life by bringing motorsports enthusiasts another month full of action-packed automotive racing and motorsports entertainment.

This December, MAVTV’s broadcast schedule kicks off its special four-part coverage with back-to-back broadcasts of parts one and two of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross starting at 6 pm and 6:30 pm ET on Wednesday, December 2. Telecasts for parts three and four from the world-famous Loretta Lynn’s Ranch are scheduled to air Wednesday, December 9, at 6 pm and 6:30 pm ET.

Sunday, December 6, marks the beginning of the Motorsports Network’s "Good Times, Good Cheer and Stacey David’s GearZ” two-hour content block. Every Sunday this month, from 10 am to 12 pm ET, automotive enthusiasts can enjoy two hours of incredible car builds, exciting test drives, educational pieces and contagious humor on Stacey David’s GearZ.

For stock car race fans, don’t miss broadcasts of NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series air each Sunday at 8:30 pm ET.

MAVTV Schedule

December 2020

Date Series Event / Venue Time (ET) Dec 2 Loretta Lynn's Amateur National Motocross - 2020 FIM N. America eMTB Championship Loretta Lynn’s Ranch 6:00 pm Dec 2 Loretta Lynn's Amateur National Motocross - 2020 Moto 1 Loretta Lynn’s Ranch 6:30 pm Dec 6 Stacey David’s GearZ 10:00 am Dec 6 NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series 8:30 pm Dec 9 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross - 2020 Moto 2 Loretta Lynn’s Ranch 6:00 pm Dec 9 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross - 2020 Moto 3 Loretta Lynn’s Ranch 6:30 pm Dec 13 Stacey David’s GearZ 10:00 am Dec 13 NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series 8:30 pm Dec 20 Stacey David’s GearZ 10:00 am Dec 20 NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series 8:30 pm Dec 27 Stacey David’s GearZ 10:00 am Dec 27 NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series 8:30 pm

The full broadcast schedule is available at https://www.mavtv.com/schedule/