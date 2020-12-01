ARCA Menards Series 2021 Schedule Features 20 Races at 19 Tracks; Season Kicks Off at DAYTONA on February 13

The ARCA Menards Series has finalized its 2021 schedule, which opens on Saturday, February 13 at DAYTONA International Speedway and concludes at Kansas Speedway in October. The 20-race schedule will be contested at 19 different venues, and will once again include the Sioux Chief Showdown, a series-within-the-series that is designed to bring together top teams from the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

The diverse schedule includes stops at superspeedways, intermediate tracks, road courses, paved short tracks and a pair of one-mile dirt tracks.

Highlights include:

Eleven races run in conjunction with one or more of the NASCAR national touring series – the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – including stops at DAYTONA, Phoenix Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono Raceway, Watkins Glen International, Michigan International Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway.

Kansas Speedway will be the only venue to host two races, one in May and then the season finale in October.

The series will visit its home track, Toledo Speedway, for the 81st time on Saturday, May 22, return to Minnesota’s Elko Speedway on Saturday, July 10, and visit Indiana’s Salem Speedway on Saturday, September 25 for the final short track race of the season.

The Elko race kicks off a stretch of four short track races in four weeks, with additional stops at Berlin Raceway in Michigan, Iowa Speedway, and Indiana’s Winchester Speedway on consecutive Saturdays.

Two road course races are on the calendar, the first on June 4 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in conjunction with the track’s NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend, and the second at Watkins Glen International on August 6, part of a quadruple-header with the NASCAR Camping World Trucks, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Cup Series.

A trio of stops at historic fairgrounds, with the two traditional mile-dirt races at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, Illinois sandwiched around a return visit to the historic Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. It marks the first time since 2007 the series will race at Milwaukee. The Springfield race is the second part of a weekend double-header as the series will compete two days prior at Michigan International Speedway.

The race at Charlotte and the fall race at Kansas are on a flex schedule and could be moved by a day.

The Sioux Chief Showdown, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West and the broadcast schedules are currently being finalized and will be released in the coming weeks.

The complete 2021 ARCA Menards Series Schedule -

Date Track Location

Sat., 2/13 DAYTONA International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

Fri., 3/12 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ

Sat., 4/24 Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, AL

Sat., 5/1 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS

Sat., 5/22 Toledo Speedway Toledo, OH

Fri./Sat., 5/28-29 (F) Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, NC

Fri., 6/4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

Fri., 6/25 Pocono Raceway Long Pond, PA

Sat., 7/10 Elko Speedway Elko, MN

Sat., 7/17 Berlin Raceway Marne, MI

Sat., 7/24 Iowa Speedway Newton, IA

Sat., 7/31 Winchester Speedway Winchester, IN

Fri., 8/6 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, NY

Fri., 8/20 Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, MI

Sun., 8/22 Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL

Sun., 8/29 Milwaukee Mile West Allis, WI

Sun., 9/5 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin, IL

Thur., 9/16 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN

Sat., 9/25 Salem Speedway Salem, IN

Sat/Sun., 10/23-24 (F) Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS

(F) denotes race that is on a Flex Schedule and could be moved by a day

**All dates are tentative and subject to change.

