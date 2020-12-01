2021 CARS Tour Lucas Oil Touring 12 Program Open for Applications

The application for the 2021 CARS Tour Lucas Oil Touring 12 program is now open. The program, in its fourth year of existence, has been a staple to growing and maintaining the Late Model Stock car count.

The Lucas Oil Touring 12 program is dedicated to a selected amount of twelve teams that sign an agreement to compete full time on the tour in 2021, all while promoting the tour and its events to the public. Teams that are a part of the program will receive payment, tire discounts, and other incentives throughout the year for their participation.

The application process for the Lucas Oil Touring 12 program is open to all teams who believe they can meet the requirements set forth in the agreement. The CARS Tour will begin accepting application on December 1st, 2020 and conclude on January 31st, 2021. The selected Touring 12 teams will be notified no later than February 7th with a public announcement to follow.

The deciding factors in determining the Lucas Oil Touring 12 will be based on: historic CARS Tour participation, team/driver accomplishments, merit to CARS Tour sanction body both now and in the future, and the ability to maintain the standards of the Lucas Oil Touring 12 agreement in its entirety.

Teams selected for the Lucas Oil Touring 12 program will receive the following benefits if accepted as part of the program for the 2021 season:

-Annual entry to all thirteen championship points races is just $1,075 for Touring 12 teams. A savings of $1,075 compared to entering each event on the 2021 season which would total $2,150.

-Each team will be able to purchase two (2) sets of tires each race weekend at the track at a discounted rate of $100 per set throughout the 2021 season. A savings of $2,600 for the 2021 season.

-Touring 12 teams will receive an additional $150 travel bonus added to their purse each event in 2021.

-Each Touring 12 team will receive $1,000 product credit provided by Lucas Oil to use on Lucas Oil products of their choosing throughout the season.

- Touring 12 teams will receive four (4) general admission tickets to every championship points event on the 2021 schedule.

-Each Touring 12 team will receive one (1) provisional for a feature event starting position to use at their discretion, should they not qualify for a race on the 2021 schedule. The provisional can be used once for the season then no other exceptions will be made.

-Touring 12 teams will receive a guarantee of $500 per championship points race, unless they do not make the feature event and/or there is a terminal occurrence preventing them from starting the feature event.

-Touring 12 teams will receive priority parking time/location at a majority of the events on the 2021 schedule.

-Touring 12 teams will receive their choice of a case of water or case of beer at every event in 2021.

In addition to the Lucas Oil Touring 12 program, the Loyalty Bonus Bucks program will continue as well in 2021 for any team not selected to the program. Any team who competes in any 3 consecutive championship points races will receive $500 cash bonus added to their purse at the third event.

Teams that have the desire to apply for the 2021 Lucas Oil Touring 12 program can do so by visiting the CARS Tour website at www.carsracingtour.com and clicking the “Touring 12” banner on the left hand side of the page.

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com.

