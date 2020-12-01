Valencia Super Speedweek Preview: A new challenge to crown the 2020 NWES Champion

It’s money time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with the Valencia Super Speedweek! Two back-to-back events, the last of which awarding double points, will close the 2020 season on December 3-6 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. 44 drivers and 23 teams entered the NASCAR GP Spain and the EuroNASCAR Finals. Championships and Trophies are on the line!



After hosting the Semi Finals in 2012 and the season opener for six consecutive seasons, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo will be home to the EuroNASCAR Finals for the very first time. Located in one of the most attractive cities of Spain, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo features a world-famous 4-km layout that perfectly matches the character of the NWES cars.

In EuroNASCAR PRO, Alon Day sits atop the points standings as the only repeat winner of the season. The PK carsport driver won three-times at Valencia in the past – including back-to-back wins in 2018 – and boasts a 14-point lead on DF1 Racing’s Lasse Soeresen. With his 2 poles and his win in Zolder, the reigning EuroNASCAR 2 champion definitely proved to be title material and sits first in the Junior Trophy.



Eight points further back, Gianmarco Ercoli leads 2019 champion Loris Hezemans and Stienes Longin in a tight group followed by Marc Goossens, Francesco Sini, Lucas Lasserre, Nicolo Rocca and the leader of the Challenger Trophy Mauro Trione. With a maximum of 264 points on the line in the last two events of the season, anything can happen in the Super Speedweek.



With two EuroNASCAR 2 wins in November’s NASCAR GP Croatia, Vittorio Ghirelli extended his points lead over his teammate Tobias Dauenhauer to 13 points. The German holds the lead in the Rookie Trophy and the battle between the two Hendriks Motorsport drivers promises to be one to remember.



Several drivers are eager to propel themselves into title contention at Valencia, starting with Alessandro Brigatti, rookie Vladimiros Tziortizis and Nicholas Risitano, who rounds out the top-5. Julia Landauer leads the Lady Trophy in sixth place ahead of Martin Doubek and Dylan Derdaele, who are tied for seventh. Rookies Francesco Garisto and Simon Pilate complete the top-10, while Arianna Casoli leads the Legend Trophy in eleventh place.



Despite the event being held without public due to the restrictions to contrast the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be able to enjoy all the action from the NASCAR GP Spain and the EuroNASCAR Finals on the EuroNASCAR social media platforms. All eight races will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitch profile as well as on Motorsport.tv and Kreator TV.



EuroNASCAR PRO



Vilarino Returns – Sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, three-time champion Ander Vilarino will finally make his debut for DF1 Racing at Valencia. With six wins at his home track out of eight starts, the Spaniard will be one to watch at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.



Olivier Hart debuts – Dutch driver Olivier Hart will make his debut on the #7 Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang in the EuroNASCAR PRO championship. At just 21 years of age, Hart already boasts a podium finish in the 12 Hours of Bathurst.



Ferrando back on track - After missing the NASCAR GP Croatia, Thomas Ferrando will be back on the grid of the EuroNASCAR PRO championship. The Frenchman will pilot the #1 Alex Caffi Motorsport / Race Art Technology Ford Mustang.



EuroNASCAR 2



Super Speedweek a good chance for Landauer – With two events at the same track, Julia Landauer will have an important opportunity at Valencia. With four races at the Spanish track, the American will look to exploit the additional seat time at a new track to aim for a place on the overall podium.



A three-way battle for the Lady Trophy – The two Valencia events will see the return of Zihara Esteban behind the wheel of a EuroNASCAR car. The Spaniard, who drove in EuroNASCAR 2 in 2013 and 2014, will join Julia Landauer and Arianna Casoli in the battle for the Lady Trophy.



Alberto Panebianco ready to make NASCAR debut – The winner of a contest created by Not Only Motorsport, young italian driver Alberto Panebianco will make his debut on the #89 Camaro at Valencia. The Italian team will also field a second car for the first time since joining NWES in 2020.

NWES PR