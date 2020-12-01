Troy Coughlin Jr. ends rookie season in Pro Stock with lots of gratitude and emotion

On the racing side of things, Rickie competed in Pro Stock and Pro Mod from 2008-2013, before joining his father on the tuning side of the equation. He's spent the last seven years working on the cars of Enders, Jeg Jr., Aaron Stanfield and now Troy Jr., who is just three years his junior. As a side business, he also helps a variety of sportsman racers tune their cars.

"The similarities between T.J. and me are really neat," Rickie said. "We were both pretty much born and raised at the races and both of our dads raced for many years. I know we share a real love for Pro Stock, plus we're very alike as far as demeanor and personalities go. I think we're going to have a lot of fun together, hopefully for many, many years.

"Both of us grew up dreaming about having these kind of chances, to try to win and win championships at the top level of the sport. Obviously, (team owner) Richard Freeman gives us everything we need to win so it's up to us to put it all together. We're real excited about having T.J. take this next step with us. He's got all the potential in the world.

"I had an opportunity to work with him in preseason testing when he drove Jeg's car at Bradenton. He took to it like a duck to water. He's a natural. He asked a lot of great questions and has been a real student of the class ever since, watching a lot of the in-car camara video of his uncle's runs. It's really no surprise he's done well considering all the cars he's raced."