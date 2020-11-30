Revved up with Waldorf - E.M. Vick, author of 'Top Hat Society' Featured

Monday, Nov 30 22
Revved up with Waldorf - E.M. Vick, author of &#039;Top Hat Society&#039;

Have you ever drifted off into another world, and not wanted to leave? If so, this author is for you.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed! 

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight E.M. Vick, author of Top Hat Society.

What was your first car? Hyundai Sonata
 
What do you drive now? Mazda CX-5
 
What is your dream car that you wish to own? Tessla Model X
 
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes
 
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Currently, I’d bring the Dune series
 
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I appreciate them. I’m very global conscious. I would love for us to make more strives towards electric cars.
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
Be sure to follow E.M. Vick on social media:
To keep up to date on all of her adventures and writings, you can go to www.emvick.comhttps://www.facebook.com/byemvick, @EMVick for  twitter or @e.m.vick for Instagram page.

 

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

