Chris Windom Earns USAC Championship with Toyota

Chris Windom made history Saturday night in capturing the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship and becoming just the seventh driver ever to earn the USAC Triple Crown for winning an overall championship in the three national categories, Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown. He joins Pancho Carter, Tony Stewart, Dave Darland, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons Jr. and Tracy Hines in that elite group.

“This is all I’ve thought about for the last three or four months,,” said Windom, who won the 2016 USAC Silver Crown and the 2017 USAC Sprint Car titles. “I worked my whole career to get in this position and there’s so many people who have helped me along the way. Thank you to NOS Energy Drink, Chad Boat and the entire Tucker-Boat Motorsports team, as well as TRD and Toyota for their support with our engines. I can’t put into words what this means to me. It’s pretty special.”

The title comes in Windom’s first season with Tucker-Boat Motorsports. He earned four victories and 13 top-three podium finishes during his championship-winning campaign.

“Congratulations to Chris Windom and the entire Tucker-Boat Motorsports team on earning their first USAC National Midget Championship,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Toyota is proud of our grassroots racing efforts as this title marks the seventh USAC championship for Toyota in the last eight seasons. We have seen the growth of the Tucker-Boat race team since first partnering together in 2016 and look forward to what the future holds.”

Previous Toyota USAC champions include Christopher Bell (2013), Rico Abreu (2014), Tracy Hines (2015), Tanner Thorson (2016), Spencer Bayston (2017) and Logan Seavey (2018).

In addition to earning the USAC title, 11 Toyota-powered drivers combined to capture 39 national midget feature events victories in 2020.

