If you're anything like myself, you've taken to reading these author profiles in the hope that one day, somehow, you'll recognize the name of the author. Heck, you might even be a fan of theirs. If that's the case, then you're in luck! Today, we are pleased to interview an actual racecar driver; one who has appeal in not only the world of NASCAR, but sportscars as well!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world. This week, we are pleased to get to chat with another author whose love for the written word has inspired readers all over the world.

Today, we take you on a cavalcade through the motorsports world with Stanton Barrett!