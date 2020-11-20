If you're anything like myself, you've taken to reading these author profiles in the hope that one day, somehow, you'll recognize the name of the author. Heck, you might even be a fan of theirs. If that's the case, then you're in luck! Today, we are pleased to interview an actual racecar driver; one who has appeal in not only the world of NASCAR, but sportscars as well!
Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!
My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world. This week, we are pleased to get to chat with another author whose love for the written word has inspired readers all over the world.
Today, we take you on a cavalcade through the motorsports world with Stanton Barrett!
What was your first car? 1988 Toyota 4x4 Truck
What do you drive now? (I don’t know if it is good to list all my cars, what I will do is list a few and you can pick what to put, think it would be weird to list all 8 of them) Range Rover Sport, Jaguar F-Pace Diesel Sport, Chevy Silverado
What is your dream car that you wish to own? I never did have a dream car. Coming from the stunt world I get to drive and crash all kinds of cool cars and not so cool cars. Then I’ve been fortunate to drive the coolest things from IndyCars to Monster Cup cars, IMSA, TransAm and so many different race cars. Race cars are my dream cars and passion as well.
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? I do want to have a battery operated truck when they come out and have the range that I need for my extensive driving, which often consist of long distances.
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? It would be a history book and a Bible.
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? The technology and leader of innovation related to modern travel or transpiration has been a monumental endeavor that has benefited the entire human race.
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing
in the coming weeks.
