Toledo Speedway Announces 2021 ARCA Menards Series Date

Another piece of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule puzzle has been put into place. The series, based just north of Toledo in Temperance, Michigan, will run a 200-lapper at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, May 22. It will be the 81st time the series has raced at the half-mile banked oval since 1963.

Three ARCA Menards Series races were held at Toledo Speedway in 2020, with Franklin, Wisconsin teenager Sam Mayer winning all three, including a weekend doubleheader in late July and early August. The ARCA Menards Series East also competed at the popular Glass City oval in 2020 with Ty Gibbs, grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs taking the win.

Earlier in the week, it was officially announced that the ARCA Menards Series will kick off its 69th season with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on Saturday, February 13 at DAYTONA International Speedway. For the first time in the series’ 58-year history at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway, the ARCA race will be held the day before the DAYTONA 500. ARCA officials expect to release additional dates for the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West in the coming days with the complete schedule finalized within the next couple of weeks.

Tickets will go on sale in March. Information for the race at Toledo Speedway can be found at ToledoSpeedway.com. For the latest news and information on the ARCA Menards Series, please visit ARCARacing.com.

ARCA Racing PR