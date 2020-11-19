Streaming Motorsports Channel MAVTV SELECT now on Samsung TV Plus in Canada

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, is expanding its footprint throughout Canada with the addition of the network’s streaming channel MAVTV SELECT to Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free Smart TV video service. Effective immediately, Canada’s motorsports and automotive fans will have access to premium racing content, including Pro Motocross, Late Model Dirt, Pro Pulling, ARCA Menards Series and more high-octane entertainment on MAVTV SELECT through Samsung TV Plus.



In Canada, Samsung TV Plus carries over 40 channels in news, sports, entertainment and more. Pre-installed on all newer (2016-2020) Samsung Smart TVs, users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection - no download, additional device or subscription needed.



“Canada has a rich history in motorsports, and now those with a Samsung Smart TV have access to the best racing content available in the country,” said Ed Niemi, MAVTV Motorsports Network Senior Vice President. “With the inclusion of MAVTV SELECT, Samsung TV Plus is filling a considerable void of compelling motorsports content now available for free to Canadian motorsports fans.”



Created in response to the noticeable lack of quality motorsports racing and automotive content on streaming platforms today, MAVTV SELECT is a 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports featuring programming from Lucas Oil Studios. MAVTV SELECT will cater to the rise in popularity of streaming entertainment and feature everything from race events to car build shows. Samsung Smart TV owners can begin watching the world’s top-tier racing series and other premium motorsports content exclusively on MAVTV SELECT through Samsung TV Plus.



MAVTV PR