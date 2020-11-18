2021 Chili Bowl Nationals COVID-19 Event Information And Restrictions

In order to be as informative and transparent as possible, below are the guidelines for the 2021 Tulsa Shootout as recommended by the Tulsa Health Department.

COMMUNICATION AND EDUCATION

Clearly communicate and educate employees, vendors and event guests through marketing elements on the following, but not limited to: Signage (sample graphics included), Website (TulsaShootout.com), Social Media and Building Announcements.

Employees will be required to review this document and be knowledgeable of the content provided herein.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING

Facility will utilize signage and messaging to encourage individuals to follow public health guidance of maintaining at least six feet, whenever possible, to the person closest to them.

INCREASED HYGIENE ACCESSIBILITY

Stations with either soap and water or sanitizer, containing at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol, will be provided at all points of ingress and other well-marked areas throughout the venue. Supervisors will regularly confirm there are adequate supplies.

MASKS AND FACE COVERINGS

Mask guidelines will be followed as defined by the City of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Ordinance Number 24408.

Drivers will not be required to wear a mask during competition as they will be wearing a helmet and fire protection equipment. When visitors are actively eating or drinking, or at a distanced table designated for eating and drinking, masks may be removed, otherwise masks must be worn at all times while in attendance.

AISLE AND ENTRANCE MODIFICATIONS

The interior layout will have wide aisles to promote physical distancing and allow space to safely move throughout the facility. The center aisle is 42ft wide. The main lobby entrance will separate ingress/egress to allow for physical distancing.

MONITORING OF HUMAN HEALTH

The Tulsa Shootout will implement and follow all CDC and THD guidelines.

Individuals should not attend The Tulsa Shootout if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms within the last 14 days, have a fever or are immunocompromised. Daily temperature checks prior to arrival each day will be encouraged.

Guidelines To Entry

TEMPERATURE CHECK POINT

All employees, participants and attendees will be tested for elevated body temperature.

Any person with a body temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be detained and given a second temperature test utilizing a different thermometer.

If the second test shows an elevated body temperature, they will not be permitted to enter and immediately requested to leave the property.

Anyone refusing temperature check will be denied entry.

ESTIMATED INDOOR CAPACITIES

Utilizing 36 Sq. Ft. Per Person (Rounded Down to Nearest 100)

Square Footage in Pit Area is 249,928sq. ft.; with an estimated capacity of 6,900 when allowing 36sq. ft. per person.

Seating and General Admission/Pit Pass Sales

SPECTATOR AND FAMILY HEALTH

The Tulsa Shootout will be live streamed to provide distance viewing and reduce / limit amount of physical attendees.

PIT PASSES

Pit Passes will be limited to the following: 25% capacity

Participant and Crew Team (remain in their dedicated work space)

750 Public Pit Passes Per Day.

All Pit Crew / Car Service Areas will be required to maintain a clean and sanitized area; monitored on a regular basis.

BLEACHER SEATING

Reserved general bleacher seating tickets have been reduced to a 25% capacity of a normal year.

CLEANING

Staff will enhance cleaning / sanitizing of common contact points.

RESTROOMS

Increased cleaning and sanitizing will take place on a regular basis.

WATER FOUNTAINS

Access to water fountains will remain closed.

TICKET OPERATION

Sellers will have a plexiglass barrier at point of sale.

TICKET TAKERS

All ticket takers will be required to wear a mask and encouraged to wear gloves.

RESPONDING TO CONFIMRED COVID-19 CASES

If an employee or participant is confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, their supervisor should immediately notify Tulsa Shootout Management; Management will work with Tulsa Health Department to execute the appropriate steps.