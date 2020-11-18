Admit it: you saw the title of the book and wanted more information. Heck, it doesn't even matter what the content of the book is, you just want to know more. Isn't that the definition of what a good book is?
Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!
My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world. This week, we are pleased to get to chat with another author whose love for the written word has inspired readers all over the world.
Today, we take you on an automotive journey with Casey Williams.
What was your first car? My first car was a 1989 Geo Spectrum that my parents bought new for me. My father worked for General Motors and they were offering discounts to phase out the model. I think they only paid about $5,000. I ended up driving it through high school and college, putting 125,000 miles on it. I'll never get that much value out of a car again.
What do you drive now? I have a continuous rotation of press cars (driving a Genesis G90 and Subaru WRX Sti this week), but my family has four cars of its own. I have a 1989 Corvette that I bought twenty years ago, a 1995 Mercedes C220 that was my grandmother's last car, and a 2009 Smart car. Our "family car" is a 2017 Subaru Outback that's probably the best car we've owned.
What is your dream car that you wish to own? Easy - Corvette Stingray Coupe. I've driven the new mid-engine car a couple of times this year. Absolutely stellar.
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Absolutely. In ten years, most of us will have electric cars. I like the Chevy Bolt very much, but the Tesla Model 3, Kia Niro, and the new Cadillac EVs look very cool.
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? I would probably bring an auto-related book of some kind. There's a new book about the eighth-generation Corvette coming out this fall. That's probably what I would take. That said, I have a book about Judy Garland by her daughter Lorna Luft that's on my "to read" pile. I'd like to get to that one soon.
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I thought he was incredibly over-hyped at first, and was waiting for his little empire to implode, but I've become a believer. He's selling more electric cars than all other automakers combined. Say what you want about him, but his cars have and will continue to change the world.
Please list your books below -
Leadership/Lean production book:
"So Your Plant Sucks! What Are You Going To Do About It?"
Kids readers:
(Available now)
A Trip To Paris
Is There Snot In Your Snout
The Cat Who Lost His Meow
What Car Is That?
The Potty Mouth Possum Cleans Up His Act
The Blue Blanket
Winnie Hamster Kicks Her Wood Chips
(Due in 2021)
Tyler The Farm Boy Learns To Surf
The Fart Master McFigglebutts
Mommy, Call Me Noah
Memoir:
The Adoption Of Little Miss Fancy Pants (By Her Gay Dads)
