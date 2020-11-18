CBS Sports to televise ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live across USA from Season Seven

Formula E and leading US broadcaster CBS today announced a new multi-year partnership to air the all-electric racing series live across various platforms from Season Seven.
 
A multi-year deal will see Formula E air live across CBS Sports platforms from the opening round of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Santiago starting on January 16, 2021. The partnership brings over 60 hours of live race coverage to various CBS Sports platforms. For Formula E, the relationship signifies an important opportunity to grow the sport’s audience and brand in a key strategic market.
 
All of the 14 Formula E races scheduled on the Season Seven calendar will air live on CBS Sports platforms, each in a 90-minute programme. A minimum of two races, including the New York City E-Prix, will be broadcast on CBS Television Network. At least six more will be shown live on CBS Sports Network, as will a bespoke 1-hour preview show per race week. The remaining races, as well as all qualifying sessions, will be streamed on CBS Sports Digital platforms.
 
The USA is a priority market for Formula E and its ecosystem. Having raced in the United States every year since its inception, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship made history in 2017, when it introduced racing to the five boroughs of New York City. Formula E is also proud to have American racing teams BMW i Andretti Motorsport and DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT competing for the world title.
 
Formula E has more manufacturers on its grid than any other world class racing series and the USA is a critical market for many of those carmakers. The exposure that a media partnership with CBS provides will be vital for Formula E’s automotive partners launching electric road cars in years to come.   
 
