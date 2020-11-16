FOX Sports Names Jamie Little Play-By-Play Announcer for 2021 ARCA MENARDS SERIES

First it was the Indianapolis 500. Then the DAYTONA 500. And in 2021, it’s the ARCA MENARDS SERIES play-by-play role, as FOX NASCAR’s Jamie Little makes broadcasting history by becoming the first woman named as the television voice of a national motorsports series. FOX Sports today announces Little will handle play-by-play duties for the series beginning with the season opener from Daytona in February.

Little, entering her 20th year of broadcasting in 2021, teams with analyst Phil Parsons and reporter Kate Osborne for FOX Sports’ slate of races on FS1. Her FOX NASCAR pit reporting duties, held since 2015, also will continue in 2021.

This move furthers a string of broadcasting “firsts” Little has accomplished. She was the first female pit reporter for the television broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 (2004), and in 2015, became the first female pit reporter to cover both the DAYTONA 500 and the INDIANAPOLIS 500 for network TV’s live, flag-to-flag race coverage. In addition, Little was the first female to cover a televised Supercross and motocross event, and was one of the first female reporters in X Games history.

“I am beyond excited and humbled to be offered this role for the ARCA Menards Series,” Little said. “Although I’ve always preferred to be viewed as a motorsports broadcaster and not solely as a female broadcaster, it is an honor to be the first in this role. I definitely don’t take for granted being the first at anything. I know it can open other opportunities for women in the future, and I hope the younger girls aspiring to cover racing see the sky is the limit.”

Little first got a taste of the play-by-play role at Michigan International Speedway in June 2018, filling in during two NASCAR XFINITY SERIES practice sessions on FS1. Since joining FOX Sports, Little also has covered pit road for the NASCAR CUP SERIES, NASCAR XFINITY SERIES and the NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES, among multiple other reporting and hosting responsibilities. Prior to FOX, Little spent 13 years at ESPN/ABC as a reporter for NASCAR (2007-’14), the IndyCar Series (2004-’14), Winter X Games and Summer X Games telecasts.

“We are excited for Jamie to be joining the ARCA MENARDS SERIES booth,” said Brad Zager, Executive Producer, EVP/Head of Production & Operations, FOX Sports. “She is such a valued member of FOX Sports’ racing coverage, and this is the natural next step for her, given her broadcasting skills and her passion for and knowledge of racing.”

Fox Sports PR