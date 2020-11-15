Change Racing Takes Home All Four Championships in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

As the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season concluded Friday evening at Sebring International Raceway, Change Racing rode off into the sunset with all the championship hardware.

The team that fields Lamborghini Charlotte Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVOs, crowned season champs in all four classes following the second race of the day and 10th of the season.

Madison Snow (No. 16 Huracán) clinched the Pro class title by finishing second in Friday afternoon’s final race. Younger brother McKay Snow and Corey Lewis (No. 63 Huracán) took the ProAm championship with a third-place result in the finale. Victor Gomez IV (No. 29 Huracán) had already sewn up the Am title but completed a perfect season with his 10th win. And Randy Sellari (No. 03 Huracán) racked up his sixth race win on his way to the LB Cup championship.

“It’s a massive cap to everybody on the team to win all the championships,” said Lewis, who also earned a Rolex 24 At Daytona GT Daytona class victory driving a Huracán GT3 in January. “Total team effort. Man, it sounds great to be champions!”

Like the first race Friday morning, the 50-minute afternoon event ran caution-free. And as in the morning, the No. 6 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Beverly Hills Huracán started from the pole and won behind drivers Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson.

“We came in here knowing what had to be done,” Aghakhani said. “We obviously tried everything we could but unfortunately the (No.) 16 car held its pace the second race and there was only so much we could do about it.”

Aghakhani and Eidson took solace in the fact they won more races (4-3) than Madison Snow and earned every point possible this weekend. The final tally had Madison Snow with 121 points and Aghakhani/Eidson with 118.

“The car was amazing today,” said Eidson, the ProAm champion last year with Darren Ockey. “I didn’t really have any drama when I was out there driving and the car was just stuck to the ground like rails. … We did everything that we possibly could have done to put ourselves in the best position to win the championship. Even though we didn’t win that, we’re still really stoked to win both races here. It’s a perfect end to the season.”

Madison Snow finished on the podium in every race but one this season. That consistency led to his title.

“It’s awesome being the champion,” Madison Snow said. “It was very stressful coming down to the last minute. I could’ve clinched it in Race 1; didn’t have what it took. Then in Race 2, it came down to the very end, but I clinched the championship.”

Danny Formal highlighted his capabilities in the ProAm race. Starting last after his car didn’t pass post-qualifying technical inspection Thursday, Formal willed the No. 99 Ansa Motorsports Lamborghini Broward Huracán to fifth place overall and first in class at the checkered flag.

“I think it was the best start I’ve ever done in my life,” Formal said. “I started 16th and by the end of the first lap I was 10th – passed six cars in one lap. The car was on rails. I’m so thankful to Ansa Motorsports. … Extremely happy, super grateful. The team is doing a fantastic job for our first season.”

Lewis and McKay Snow finished the afternoon race third in ProAm, but it was enough to give them a five-point advantage (125-120) over Leo Lamelas (No. 24 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Westlake Huracán) in the class standings.

“We just knew what we needed to do,” McKay Snow said. “We ended up with two (third-place finishes) today and that’s all we needed to wrap up the championship. All we were thinking about was bringing it home because this completes a clean sweep (of championships) for our team.”

Gomez continued to impress, winning by a lap in the Am class to collect his second IMSA-sanctioned championship. He was the 2018 Gold Cup winner in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama.

“It’s been amazing. I’m just so grateful,” Gomez said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity Change Racing gave me. I’m thankful for my sponsors, for my family that have been traveling in these tough times from Puerto Rico. This is my second IMSA championship so I’m super happy. I’m excited for the future.”

Sellari completed a victory sweep of the two races in LB Cup and choked up with emotion afterward when discussing his championship.

“That last duel with my teammate Matt (Dicken, No. 36 Huracán), that was a good one,” Sellari said. “I didn’t think I was ever going to get around him. Once I got into the front, I wasn’t going to let anybody past me after that. I’m elated! I’ve never won anything like this. This is for my kids.”