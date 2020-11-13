Ryan Rackley Preparing For Dirt Modified Debut In Florida

Ryan Rackley is about to dip his feet into a completely new style of racing.

Rackley, 15, from Valdosta, Ga., will make his UMP dirt modified debut this week at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., in a car owned and prepared by two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner David Reutimann.

Reutimann has worked as Rackley’s crew chief in limited late model and late model stock competition on asphalt the last few seasons. Now, Rackley will tackle a style of racing that Reutimann is more than accustomed to.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to try something new,” said Rackley. “We tried to go UMP dirt modified racing a few weeks ago, but Mother Nature had other ideas. The plan is to get some laps in and then come back next weekend to race in the Emil and Dale Reutimann Memorial, which would be a big deal for me.”

The Emil and Dale Reutimann Memorial Race, scheduled for Nov. 20-21, has become one of the biggest UMP dirt modified races in the state of Florida in recent years, with top talents coming from across the country to battle for supremacy.

Rackley, who has previously tested a UMP dirt modified twice in preparation for his debut on dirt, is looking forward to getting dirty this weekend to prepare for the Emil and Dale Reutimann Memorial.

“I’ve driven a lot of different race cars, Legend cars, karts, stock cars, but I’ve never driven a UMP dirt modified,” Rackley said. “This is going to be a great opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business and test my skills at the same time. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m sure David is going to prepare a great car for me.”

