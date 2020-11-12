Chili Bowl, Tulsa Shootout, And American Sprint Car Series Move To FloRacing In 2021

FloSports, a leading sports streaming, and original content network, today announced the acquisition of streaming rights for the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire in a groundbreaking 10-year deal to broadcast the blockbuster indoor Midget racing event to racing fans worldwide. One of the country’s biggest and most popular motorsports events, the Chili Bowl Nationals celebrates its 35th annual running between Jan. 11-16, 2021.

The deal amplifies the motorsports offering on FloSports and brings over 40 additional racing events to its FloRacing platform. As part of the pact to stream the Chili Bowl Nationals, FloSports will also exclusively broadcast the massive Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, the largest event for micro sprint racing in the country, and will co-stream the 2021 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network with the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network which will remain involved in the streaming production for the series.

One of the industry’s fastest-growing dedicated motorsports platforms, FloSports continues to consolidate the best of grassroots dirt track racing onto one digital destination. FloRacing has experienced a 450% growth in subscribers since January 2020, demonstrating the viability of this category to the future of motorsports streaming.

The six-night event annually draws thousands of spectators and over 300 Midget entrants from around the world, with American drivers from a variety of racing disciplines joining competitors from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Midget division regulars face off with racers from the ranks of the World of Outlaws, All-Star Circuit of Champions, USAC, Dirt Late Models, NASCAR, and NHRA drag racing, stamping the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals as the most eclectic motorsports event of the season.

Last year’s run was topped by NASCAR and open-wheel superstar, Kyle Larson, while Oklahoma’s Christopher Bell, another NASCAR standout with roots in open-wheel racing, captured the race the previous three years.

Contested on a quarter-mile dirt track built inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, this year’s Chili Bowl Nationals will only allow 25% grandstand capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions, but every lap of the week’s preliminary action from Mon., Jan. 11 through Sat., Jan. 16 — heat races, qualifying features, the Race of Champions and Saturday’s “alphabet soup” qualifiers — will be streamed live to FloRacing subscribers. The Chili Bowl Nationals C-, B- and A-mains on Saturday night, Jan. 16, will continue to air live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network and LucasOilRacing.tv.

“FloSports is excited about the impact this partnership will have on the world of grassroots racing,” said FloRacing General Manager, Michael Rigsby. "It further cements our serious position in motorsports, allowing us to build upon the Chili Bowl tradition that was started 35 years ago. (Chili Bowl promoter) Emmett Hahn and Beverly Edwards along with their families, Scott Traylor (RacinBoys president and CEO), RacinBoys and the entire Lucas Oil team have been fantastic partners in making this deal happen. It’s officially Tulsa time for FloSports and we’re eager to get to work.”

“I’ve been impressed with the quality of the FloRacing broadcasts and we’re looking forward to what they can do for the Chili Bowl,” said event co-founder, Emmett Hahn. “I believe this new relationship is the best step forward for us, our fans, and our partners. Longtime fans will be able to watch the Chili Bowl as well as the Tulsa Shootout and the American Sprint Car Series on an incredible platform. I personally really enjoy having the ability to see so many different series under one digital subscription with FloRacing. Plus, their team produces so much great content. A Chili Bowl and FloRacing partnership is going to work very well for everyone.”

Along with the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, FloSports will also stream the massive Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout — the largest event for micro-sprint racing in the world with well over 1,000 entries scheduled to compete from Dec. 30, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021.

FloRacing and RacinBoys will co-stream the 2021 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network. RacinBoys will continue to consult on the production of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and the Chili Bowl Nationals.

The subscription unlocks premium FloRacing content headlined by access to over 800 live events per year, including events contested at Tony Stewart's Eldora Speedway and the Ollie's Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car tour, a full schedule of United States Auto Club (USAC) and Interstate Racing Association (IRA) events and over 100 days of premium drag racing events. Also included in a subscription are the exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and ride-alongs with drivers, motorsports news, archived races and highlights that racing fans have come to expect from the FloRacing platform. FloRacing subscribers also receive complete access to the entire network of FloSports verticals ranging from cycling, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling, rodeo and more.