Revved up with Waldorf - Howard Bronson, author of &#039;Speak Up&#039;

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world. This week, we are pleased to get to chat with another author whose love for the written word has inspired readers all over the world. Tune in for his interview.
 
"My name is Howard Bronson, and I have seven books being released on January 5th, 2021//as follows:

The Real Root Causes of Racism, and the Solutions (Speak Up)
Grief (Early Winter)
Pet Loss (Dog Gone)
Trauma/Depression (The 13 Laws of Stumble)
Peace through grassroots global commerce (Free Enterprise)
Healing a Broken Heart and Moving on  (Bye Bye Love)
Fixing the most broken marriage (How to Make an Impossible Marriage Possible)."
 
What was your first car? Ford Pinto.
 
What do you drive now? Mercedes SUV
 
What is your dream car that you wish to own? Mercedes SUV
 
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes
 
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? My health food snacks...Core Water, Hiking boots, running shoes, skis, basic clothes.
 
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? He has an amazing, awakened mind, and shows how we underutilize our own personal potential.
 
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
To learn more about Howard Bronson, follow him on social media:
Website: www.freeenterprisesolutions.com
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

