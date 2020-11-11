NASCAR Hall of Fame Decked Out and Socially Distanced For Holiday Happenings

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is revved up and ready for the season with a lineup of high-octane fun during the annual Holidays at the Hall. While programming has been modified this year to provide for the health and safety of guests and employees, the Hall is still spreading tidings of good cheer from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1.





KIDS GO FREE

Now - Jan. 1

Now through January 1, kids go free at the NASCAR Hall of Fame this holiday season with a paying adult admission. Guests can experience racing excitement from start to finish with over 50 interactive exhibits, view 18 historic cars on Glory Road personally curated by Dale Earnhardt Jr., celebrate NASCAR inductees in the Hall of Honor and experience what it takes to be a NASCAR driver and team member at the Racing Simulators and Pit Crew Challenge. And kids won't want to miss their photo opp with Disney·Pixar’s Lightning McQueen, on display now. Tickets may be purchased at nascarhall.com using promo code CHEER, or onsite at the Box Office.





HOLIDAYS FOR HEROES: PRESENTED BY TOYOTA

Nov. 13 - Nov. 30

The NASCAR Hall of Fame and Toyota have teamed up for the “Holiday for Heroes” program. Guests can support both active and veteran military families this holiday by providing an onsite monetary donation. With each donation made, guests will have the opportunity to help the NASCAR Hall “Trim the Toyota Tundra" by adding a magnet honoring servicemen and women to the Toyota Tundra truck on display in the Great Hall. 100 percent of all donations will be gifted to Veterans Bridge Home, a Charlotte-based non-profit organization that connects members of the military and their families to the community and helps them navigate employment, create social connections and settle their families. The NASCAR Hall of Fame always offers a military ticket discount, available at the Box Office with military ID.





UNDECK THE HALL

Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

Free with admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame

NASCAR fans are invited to visit the morning after Christmas to help "Undeck" the Hall. Fans are permitted to select a gift off trees decorated with NASCAR-themed items like autographed souvenirs, die-cast cars, apparel, gear and more. The event is free for members or with a paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. This year, NASCAR Hall of Fame members will be able to select an additional item from the special members-only tree. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the fun continues until all the gifts are gone.





GIFTS FOR THE GEAR HEAD

ALL SEASON

Shoppers with NASCAR fans on their lists can wrap up something nice from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Just in time for the holidays, guests who spend $25 at the Gear Shop onsite get 25% off souvenir photos. New this year, fans can shop the Gear Shop for gifts anytime online at fanatics.com. They can also give the gift of NASCAR all year long with memberships to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. From Black Friday, Nov. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 31, new memberships purchased will include a complimentary audio tour, Guided Tour ticket and two parking passes. Current members who gift a membership will receive a NASCAR Hall of Famer diecast of their choosing and a complimentary ticket for Speedway Christmas, the drive-through lights show at Charlotte Motor Speedway.





The NASCAR Hall of Fame wants its guests to have sound peace of mind when stepping foot in the Hall and visibly see the commitment it has made to maintaining exceptional, health-conscious conditions. Please note that in accordance with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, face masks are required for entry into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and must be worn at all times.



Visit nascarhall.com/clean for a full overview of health and safety measures. Find full details about Holidays at the Hall events and purchase tickets at holidaysatthehall.com.

