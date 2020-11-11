Kingsley Looking to Sew Up Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama Title at Sebring

By Mark Robinson
IMSA Wire Service
 
 
Jeff Kingsley looks to climax a stellar season by bringing home the championship in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama when the series closes its 2020 season with a doubleheader on Friday at Sebring International Raceway.
 
A total of 18 cars are entered for the races, where titles in the Platinum Cup (for current-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars), Platinum Masters (for drivers 45 and older) and Gold Cup (for drivers running cars built between 2014 and 2016) will be determined. The leader in each class holds a comfortable points lead heading into the pair of 45-minute races on the 3.74-mile road course.
 
Kingsley has been downright sensational in the No. 16 Kelly-Moss Road and Race Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, winning 10 of the first 14 races and not finishing worse than second all season. He has a 31-point advantage over Riley Dickinson, a three-time winner this season in the No. 53 Moorespeed Porsche. If Kingsley finishes eighth or better in either race, he clinches the Platinum driver championship.
 
In Platinum Masters, Alan Metni has been the dominant force with nine class wins and one overall victory this season in the No. 99 Kelly-Moss/AM Motorsports Porsche. Metni is 27 points ahead of Charlie Luck (No. 45 Wright Motorsports Porsche) and only needs to start both races to become the Masters champion.
 
Finally, in Gold Cup, Curt Swearingin and Efrin Castro have waged a spirited battle all season, with Swearingin 18 points to the better. If Swearingin starts both races in the No. 17 ACI Motorsports Porsche, he takes home the Gold Cup title.
 
One revision to the normal entry list for Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge this week sees Bart Collins, who competed in Gold Cup for MCR Racing in the first 12 races, move into the Platinum Masters class in the No. 5 MCR Racing Porsche.
 
The series opens activity with a practice Wednesday afternoon, followed by a second practice Thursday morning ahead of qualifying at 12:45 p.m. ET Thursday. The races are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. Friday, and each will stream live on IMSA.com accompanied by IMSA Radio commentary.
