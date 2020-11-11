Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Profile: JR 2 Kart Third Place Logan Leggitt

In just his second season of JR 2 Kart the Fullerton, California, native was very impressive. Leggitt broke through with his first career win, at Lucas Oil Speedway, which put him into contention for the championship. Then he finished off the year with a win at Glen Helen Raceway. He wrapped up 2020 with a pair of victories and five podiums, which left him just 19 points shy of the JR 2 Kart title.

All season long, in 2020, one of the most competitive classes in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series was the JR 2 Kart division. A total of six different drivers captured a victory in the class, which allowed for many stars of the future to break through. A notable member of the contingent of winners is 13-year-old Logan Leggitt, who finished third in the championship standings.