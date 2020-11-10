Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.



"I have to say that I find these interview questions quite on topic, as the book I am working on is set twenty years in the future where all cars and transit are self-driving," stated author Cathy Hird. "There is a group in the story who are concerned that AIs are taking over, who want to go back and recover space for humans to act. Their hacks into AI systems endanger lives and the fabric of the city. A group of Gifted (sort of magical, sort of naturally enhanced people) have to intervene."

What was your first car? My first car was a Chevy Nova. It moved me from university to co-op work terms every four months. All I owned had to fit in it.

What do you drive now? My main vehicle is a RAV 4 hybrid. Living in a rural area as I do, a full electric vehicle is not realistic, but the Toyota hybrid system that uses waste energy to recharge the battery is a great alternative. As we recently retired from farming, we do still own a RAM pickup truck as well. It is useful for moving kids and friends, buying trees, among other big jobs.

What is your dream car that you wish to own? An electric truck would be wonderful.

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? If I move to the city for sure. And as the technology keeps developing, I expect I will eventually shift from a hybrid to an electric vehicle.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? On a road trip, I bring my tablet, loaded with ebooks. I would make sure that I had one new novel from a favorite author like Guy Gavriel Kay, as well as an old favorite like The Lord of the Rings. These would be physical books for the times I want to feel the texture and weight.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? What do I think of Elon Musk? Well. He is a dreamer who pushes for advances in technology and engineering that are both timely and helpful. Advancing green technology, with electric vehicles and solar energy are important as we try to address global warming. His work on AI as well as his concerns about where artificial intelligence may take us are important. Some of his moves, however, feel like stunts that serve to advance his public persona and his companies' wealth. His position on public transit feels inconsistent, though the idea of tunnel trains deserves some attention. Although we need regulators who put the brakes on over the top actions, as they did with him from time to time, we need dreamers with a conscience and green values.

Please list your book name with your author name below - I'm Cathy Hird. My YA fantasy novels are Moon of the Goddess, Before the New Moon Rises, Moon in the Sign of Aries (set in Bronze Age Greece) and Fractured: When Shadows Arise, Riven: When Storms Collide, and Shattered: When Winds Blast (contemporary fantasy drawing on Celtic mythology). I also have a collection of short reflections called Between Our Steps: Reflections on a Spiritual Journey.