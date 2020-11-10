Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Closing Nov. 10 Through Thanksgiving Day Due to Increasing COVID-19 Infection Numbers

Due to the increase in new COVID-19 infections and out of an abundance of caution for the health of its staff, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is closing effective immediately.

IMS Museum management will evaluate the trends of the global pandemic the week of Thanksgiving and determine the best course of action.

The Museum’s November 18 Zoom cast featuring 1985 Indianapolis 500 winner Danny Sullivan, with IMS President Doug Boles serving as host, will take place as scheduled. To sign up for the free Zoom cast, learn more here: https://bit.ly/SullivanZoomw .

Fans can also subscribe to the IMS Museum YouTube channel for new and regular content updates, plus historic and entertaining stories from IMS Historian Donald Davidson, legendary drivers and other personalities. Visit the YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ imsmuseum .

IMS Museum management will provide updates on the Museum’s closure and a potential reopening date as soon as possible. In the meantime, the Museum staff thanks all our fans, members and corporate partners for their understanding and ongoing support.