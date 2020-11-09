Over the years, we have been privileged to talk with several former (and current) automotive executives who gave us a bit of a behind the scenes look at the auto industry. This author provides that sort of insight in his newest book, Meet the Jeep.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight author David Zatz.

What was your first car? I had a Plymouth Valiant, with the small V8. In its final year, the Valiant police, taxi, and tow packages were all apparently the same, so I also had stiff shocks, undamageable vinyl seats, and heavy duty everything. It was a great car and I wish I still had it.

What do you drive now? I moved over to Dodge and have a Dodge Dart… the new kind, with a little turbo four and manual transmission. It’s better in every possible way other than off-the-line torque.

What is your dream car that you wish to own? I have so many dream cars I could never own them all.

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? I’d bring a Kindle filled with Waldorf books so I would not have to choose in advance.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I think he personally hasn’t made any, but he’s funded some clever advances in space and car technology.

