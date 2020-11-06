The relationship between teacher and student is an important one, and every great book explores this relationship and leaves the reader (student) more fulfilled and invigorated thanks to the words of the author (teacher).

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!





My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight author Karen Gorback.

What was your first car? 1961 While Chevy Impala with red interior. A sweet drive...

What do you drive now? 2014 Brown Buick Verano - practical

What is your dream car that you wish to own? I don't have a dream car.

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes, when the price comes down.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? I would bring a stack of New Yorker magazines or Writers Digest Magazines or any book by Malcolm Gladwell

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? The world needs visionaries like him.