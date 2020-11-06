Revved up with Waldorf - Karen Gorback, author of 'Nathan and Nana Cassandra - Superheroes' Featured

Thursday, Nov 05 9
Revved up with Waldorf - Karen Gorback, author of &#039;Nathan and Nana Cassandra - Superheroes&#039;

The relationship between teacher and student is an important one, and every great book explores this relationship and leaves the reader (student) more fulfilled and invigorated thanks to the words of the author (teacher).

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight author Karen Gorback.

What was your first car?   1961 While Chevy Impala with red interior. A sweet drive...
What do you drive now? 2014 Brown Buick Verano - practical
 What is your dream car that you wish to own? I don't have a dream car.
 Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes, when the price comes down.
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring?  I would bring a stack of New Yorker magazines or Writers Digest Magazines or any book by Malcolm Gladwell
 What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology?  The world needs visionaries like him.
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
To learn more about Karen Gorback, follow her on social media:
Twitter:  @karengorback,  FB Karen Allen Gorback, Instagram karen.gorback
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

