Revved up with Waldorf - Deborah Dolan Hunt, author of 'The Visitor from 4-D' Featured

Thursday, Nov 05 16
Revved up with Waldorf - Deborah Dolan Hunt, author of &#039;The Visitor from 4-D&#039;

Many people believe that the main purpose of reading is to be entertained, to experience joy in it's most pure form, and to learn something in the process. This author excels in conveying all of these things, and more!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight author Deborah Dolan Hunt.

"I have several books," stated Hunt. The most recent was "The Visitor from 4-D" by Deborah Dolan Hunt.

My other books include "Same Inside Different Outside", "The One Eyed Pug",  "Let's go to the Zoo with Sam and Sue," and "Essential Oils, Teas, and Self-Care". I also have two forthcoming books. "
 
 What was your first car? My first car was a Plymouth, Turismo which some coined as the Michael Knight car from Nightrider. 
What do you drive now?  I currently drive a Subaru Cross Trek and love it.
What is your dream car that you wish to own? My dream car is a BMW convertible. 
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car?  Yes. I think it would be great.
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring?  I would bring War and Peace as I have never read the entire book
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I am really impressed with him and what he has accomplished. I was so excited to watch the SpaceX launch this past August. 
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
To learn more about Deborah Dolan Hunt, follow her on social media:
Facebook: Deborah Dolan Hunt
Twitter:  Debdoll25
Instagram: Montaukdeb
Website: https://drhuntsrndigest.com
 

 

 

 
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

