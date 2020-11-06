Many people believe that the main purpose of reading is to be entertained, to experience joy in it's most pure form, and to learn something in the process. This author excels in conveying all of these things, and more!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight author Deborah Dolan Hunt.

"I have several books," stated Hunt. The most recent was "The Visitor from 4-D" by Deborah Dolan Hunt.

My other books include "Same Inside Different Outside", "The One Eyed Pug", "Let's go to the Zoo with Sam and Sue," and "Essential Oils, Teas, and Self-Care". I also have two forthcoming books. "

What was your first car? My first car was a Plymouth, Turismo which some coined as the Michael Knight car from Nightrider.

What do you drive now? I currently drive a Subaru Cross Trek and love it.

What is your dream car that you wish to own? My dream car is a BMW convertible.

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes. I think it would be great.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? I would bring War and Peace as I have never read the entire book

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I am really impressed with him and what he has accomplished. I was so excited to watch the SpaceX launch this past August.