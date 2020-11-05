Some of the greatest stories feature characters who teach you something important, while also being entertaining and fun. This author specializes in that!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, author of 'Pinky Doodle Bug.'

1What was your first car? A Buick Skylark with a plaid bench seat.

What do you drive now? An Audi A6 and a Toyota Sienna Minivan

What is your dream car that you wish to own? A Tesla or a Bentley

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Knowing me I'd forget to charge it, but if we could get me over this hurdle, sure.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? On road trips I bring books that are fiction or mystery.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I think he is brilliant and needed.