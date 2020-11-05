Have you ever wondered about something, seen it on television, then researched it and shared more about it with your friends? In many ways, that's what this author does.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo, and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are proud to give you a bit more insight into the motorsports musings of Eileen Joyce Donovan, Author of 'Promises.'

What was your first car? Chevy Silverado Pick-up

What do you drive now? I don’t have a car now.

What is your dream car that you wish to own? I don’t wish to own a car.

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? No

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? The new Ken Follett book, The Evening and the Morning

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I haven’t really considered his advances, so I don’t feel qualified to answer that.