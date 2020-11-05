Daytona Beach NASCAR fan Charlene Greer Wins 10th Annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, $100,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler Counties

Today, The NASCAR Foundation announced that Charlene Greer, a lifelong NASCAR fan and 9-year volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler Counties, is the winner of The NASCAR Foundation’s 10th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. Greer received the award – along with a $100,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler Counties – during a celebration livestreamed on NASCAR.com from the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America at Daytona International Speedway.



Greer, from Daytona Beach, Fla., is one of four finalists who are all longtime NASCAR fans. Greer grew up spending weekends at the track with her father, a motorsports mechanic. Some of her fondest memories are witnessing Bill Elliott go from being known as “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville” to “Million Dollar Bill” with his win at Darlington in 1985 over Labor Day weekend and her first time attending the DAYTONA 500, now her home track.



This year, The NASCAR Foundation chose to celebrate each finalist with a small celebration in their race markets. Finalists include Daryl Farler representing Amputee Blade Runners celebrating at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation with Nashville Superspeedway; Larry Jordan representing Angel Flight Soars, Inc. at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta; and, Rich Langley with the Roc Solid Foundation celebrating with the team at Richard Childress Racing Museum. Each of the three finalists receives a $25,000 donation to their charity and with it being the 10th year of the Award, an additional $5,000 gift to honor the occasion.



“This year’s finalists are all stand outs. Their NASCAR spirit is behind the incredible work they do to improve the lives of children in our communities each and every day,” said Mike Helton, chairman of The NASCAR Foundation. “What a year this has been and our fans rallied around this award like never before. We are very proud of all the finalists and particularly proud to present the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award to Charlene Greer, a very deserving recipient, to honor the work she’s doing in NASCAR’s hometown of Daytona Beach.”



The award honors the philanthropic ideals and vision of The NASCAR Foundation’s late founder and chairperson, Betty Jane France, and is annually presented to a NASCAR fan who is an accomplished volunteer championing children’s causes. This year marks the 10th annual presentation of the award impacting 354,647 children to date while recognizing 40 finalists with a total of $1,770,000 in contributions to the causes they represent.



Greer’s win will help change the lives of children living with disadvantaged circumstances. The resulting $100,000 donation will cover the costs to transport all of the organization’s more than 1,400 children safely to the eight Boys & Girls clubs after school utilizing bus transportation. With 87 percent of its members on free or reduced lunch and the club’s motto to never turn any child away for their inability to pay, this would help the children to realize their full potential.



"Being a finalist for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award has been overwhelmingly humbling,” stated Greer. “I cannot thank The NASCAR Foundation enough for giving us the platform to talk about the life-changing works that our staff and volunteers at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties facilitates every day. Being able to represent the incredible team of people that stand beside me serving the mission and the passion for our kids has been an honor. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!”



Greer lends nearly 120 hours each month in her support of the Boys & Girls Clubs including operational funding, and her vision and execution of special activities that directly benefit the students. She mentors children which is her favorite role, participates in board meetings and advocates for the cause while meeting with local elected officials and community leaders. Her fundraising efforts are likely the most widely recognized as her support wholly funds the Clubs’ annual Honor Roll Banquet and Christmas party.



To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation’s programs, including the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award and Speediatrics Children’s Fund, please visit NASCARfoundation.org.



NASCAR Foundation PR