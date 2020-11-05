Kris Wright to wrap up 2020 season at Phoenix International Raceway

Still riding the momentum of his career-best ARCA Menards Series finish last month at Kansas Speedway, newcomer Kris Wright and Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) head to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway eyeing a top-five finish in Saturday’s Arizona Lottery 100.



Wright has spent the 2020 season adjusting to stock cars after an impressive career in sports cars and while the adjustment has proven to be challenging at times, the recent performances including back-to-back top-10 finishes at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway and Kansas have the ARCA rookie optimistic about tackling Phoenix’s 1.0-mile track.



“I’m really excited about going to Phoenix this weekend,” said Wright. “It feels like it's been forever since I’ve been in an ARCA car, but it's only been a few weeks.



“We’ve made some really good gains over the summer and fall and I’m looking forward to closing out the year with another strong finish with the Chad Bryant Racing team.”



In addition to ARCA and a start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Wright has also been competing in select Late Model races. The influx of knowledge the Wexford, Pa. native has consumed has proven so beneficial.



Expected to compete in one of his most competitive races of the season, Wright is thankful for the experience and hopes it will prove to be valuable when the green flag drops in the ARCA Menards Series West season finale.



“I’ve learned a lot this year despite the hurdles with COVID-19 and all,” Wright added. “Whether it be NASCAR or ARCA or whatever I’ve raced, everything helps. Everyone on this Chad Bryant Racing team has been patient with me but also given me the motivation and confidence to go out there and race hard.



“That’s what we are going to do this weekend. Go to Phoenix and race hard and see what we can come up with.”



Even though Wright, 26, has never seen Phoenix before, he’ll have time to get adjusted with an hour of group practice and qualifying on Saturday morning shortly before the race.



“It certainly is going to be helpful to have that track time before the race,” sounded Wright.



“The lack of practice and even qualifying definitely can make the race weekend tricky, but at least with practice, we’ll have an opportunity to set a good baseline and have a starting point for the race.



“Once the green flag drops, it’s not about holding anything back but rather just going out there and getting the best finish possible, so everyone leaves Phoenix content and satisfied.”



PPG, Mastertech, iHeart Radio and First National Bank will all support Wright’s efforts on Nov. 7 at Phoenix.



Industry veteran and former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Paul Andrews will call the shots on Saturday for Wright.



For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).



For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit ChadBryantRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace).



The Arizona Lottery 100 (100 laps | 100 miles) is the 11th of 11th races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series West schedule. Group Practice begins Sat., Nov. 7, 2020, with a one-hour practice session from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 12:00 p.m., televised live on NBC Sports’ TrackPass. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (Mountain).



CBR PR