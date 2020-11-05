Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Profile: JR 2 Kart Runner-Up Rhyan Denney

Denney’s impressive season was highlighted by her first JR 2 Kart victory, as she became a fixture at the front of the field throughout all 10 rounds of the championship. In the end, Denney narrowly missed out on capturing the title by just four points. Despite coming up just a little short of the class’ ultimate achievement, she’s eager to build on her growing confidence and invaluable championship experience, as she prepares to take the next step in her career.

The junior divisions of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series are brimming with the most promising young talent in short course off road, fostering the future generation of star racers. One of the brightest young talents in the junior ranks is 14-year-old Rhyan Denney. The Gilbert, Arizona, native has progressed to become a formidable contender in JR 2 Kart for the past three seasons, with 2020 culminating in a breakout campaign that saw her finish runner-up in the championship.