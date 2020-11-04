Dylan "Mamba" Smith Joins Lee Faulk Racing For Snowflake 100

Dylan “Mamba” Smith is heading back to Florida’s Five Flags Speedway for another shot at the Snowflake 100 and this time he’s doing it with Lee Faulk Racing and Development.

Smith, who competed in the Snowflake 100 in 2018, is partnering with Lee Faulk Racing and Development to compete in the event scheduled for Dec. 5. He’ll be doing so with sponsorship support from two of his best friends, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney.

“Having Bubba and Ryan's support means a lot,” said Smith. “They are two of my best friends and we always have each other's backs. They understand how hard it is for anyone to get an opportunity. Having them believe that I can make some noise is definitely a confidence booster. Those are my brothers and they know I’d do anything for them too.”

The car Smith will drive, which will also have sponsorship support from Fatheadz Eyewear, Elliott's Custom Trailers & Carts and Array Sports, will carry the No. 23 as an homage to Michael Jordan, who recently announced a partnership with Denny Hamlin to enter the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with Wallace as the driver. In 2018 Smith ran the No. 44 on his car in honor of Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

“I picked the number 23 for this event as a tip of the cap and welcome to our industry to MJ,” Smith explained. “It means a lot to me personally that MJ is coming to this industry that I love so much. It's just my way of saying thank you.”

Smith has been friends with Lee and Michael Faulk of Lee Faulk Racing and Development for many years and the two sides of wanted to work together for years, but they haven’t been able to pull a deal together.

That is, until now.

“I've been talking to LFR about driving for them for 10 years now,” Smith said. “I just never had enough backing to get in the car. They have such good equipment that the seats fill up really quickly.

An opportunity Smith received earlier this year during a CARS Super Late Model Tour event at Hickory Motor Speedway directly led to the chance to race for Lee Faulk Racing and Development in the Snowflake 100.

“I ran with Mark Reedy at Hickory and that opportunity he gave me is what got this deal going,” Smith said. “It showed people I knew what I was doing and in the right situation I could come compete with the best. Now I have some of the best preparing my race car.

“I love Lee and Mike and Shady. It’s different going to battle with guys you consider family. It makes it really personal to go out and compete.”

Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk is excited to welcome Smith to the fold for the Snowflake 100 and believes the pairing could prove to be lightning in a bottle.

“Dylan and I have been friends for over a decade,” Faulk said. “We have always talked about doing a deal together and now we’re finally able to make it work. I look forward to the opportunity to work with Dylan and I know we will put a great effort together and try to get a Snowflake win.

“Anyone who knows Dylan, knows what kind of person he is and that’s the kind of person we want to be affiliated with at LFR.”

MPM PR