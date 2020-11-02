Mia Chapman Posts Strong Back-To-Back Results in October

Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman wrapped up her 2020 season, her first in desert racing, with a momentum-building month of October that shows plenty of promise for the future. Just two weeks after a top 10 result at the UTV World Championship, Chapman made her return to the cockpit of her #1837 Polaris RZR for last weekend’s BlueWater Desert Challenge and finished on the edge of her second top 10 in a row in UTV Production over the two-day event.
 
“It’s been a wild ride this year, but I’m glad to cap it off with a great weekend in Parker,” said Chapman. “Finishing up this year with a strong finish at BlueWater proves that we’ve got something strong for the field in 2021. It was a huge learning year for me as we made the switch from short course to desert racing, but I’m confident that I’ll be able to take the lessons from this season and turn them into even better results next season!”
 
Less than half of the entries in the BlueWater Desert Challenge, which returned to the Best in the Desert schedule for the first time in three years, were able to complete all six laps across Saturday and Sunday. But Chapman was able to accomplish the feat, gaining five spots during Saturday’s action and clocking in with an unofficial time of 2:46:59.813 on the weekend when all was said and done.
 
The BlueWater Desert Challenge marks the end of an adventurous 2020 campaign for Chapman, who traded in multiple years of short course success for a desert racing program that hit many of the biggest events in the United States. The 18-year-old made a cameo appearance behind the wheel as well at this year’s World Championship Off-Road Races at Crandon International Raceway, and established herself behind the microphone with announcing duties at multiple events and the debut of her podcast, Mia Chapman’s Free For All.
 
Mia Chapman is supported by Red Bull, R-N-R Steel, Yokohama, Kicker Performance Audio, Walker Evans Racing, Vision Wheel, Rigid Industries, Jim Beaver’s Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Action Sports Canopies, Muzzys, Sparco, DynoJet, AiM Sports, Xtreme Racing Fabrication, and Rugged Radios. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram, and be sure to subscribe to Mia Chapman’s Free For All on Apple Podcasts, or listen now on Spreaker.
 
