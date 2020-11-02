IMSA, WSC Expand Partnership to Jointly Develop Balance of Performance for TCR Endurance Races

Racing News
Monday, Nov 02 32
IMSA, WSC Expand Partnership to Jointly Develop Balance of Performance for TCR Endurance Races
Since 2018, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge has included the highly competitive Touring Car (TCR) class, featuring sophisticated four- and five-door race cars from world-class manufacturers powered by turbocharged engines up to 2.0 liters.
 
TCR race cars are homologated by World Sporting Consulting (WSC), which oversees TCR competition globally and granted the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) the North American rights to TCR beginning in 2018. As part of the agreement, WSC has been solely responsible for establishing the Balance of Performance (BoP) for TCR race cars everywhere in the world.
 
“It remains understood that the only applicable Balance of Performance for any TCR car is the one issued by WSC,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Through the provision of our agreement, the IMSA technical team has increased the vehicle weight across the TCR class to create the desired class separation between TCR and the Grand Sport (GS) class.
 
“IMSA also introduced a compensation weight system to equalize lap time performance. This approach, while effective, has not necessarily complemented the design efficiency of each manufacturer’s vehicle as homologated by WSC.”
 
Beginning in 2021, WSC and IMSA will work together to jointly develop a specific BoP for endurance TCR races. Michelin Pilot Challenge races range in length from two to four hours.
 
“Since 2018, IMSA has thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from our close partnership with WSC, including President Marcello Lotti and Sporting and Series Director Nunzia Corvino,” said Doonan. “Because of our valued collaboration, we are both pleased to announce that the IMSA and WSC technical teams will join forces and establish a working group to define a specific endurance BoP process. This will be an enhancement to the sharing of vehicle data to date, and the core values of the established TCR platform will be retained.”
 
“We recognize that IMSA remains fully committed to the endurance format, and we look forward to jointly building upon the current TCR manufacturer presence in North America,” added Lotti. “We both look forward to seeing the fruits of this joint labor next January at Daytona International Speedway.”
 
The 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge kicks off with the four-hour BMW Endurance Challenge on Friday, Jan. 29 as part of the Rolex 24 At Daytona event weekend.
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Herta Channels Lessons Learned as Driver into Michelin Pilot Challenge Team Owner Success Geoff & Matt Brabham race SVRA at COTA »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top