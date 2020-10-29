BELFOR Property Restoration Partners with Emerging European NASCAR Driver Alex Sedgwick

There will be a new face at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on November 7th, as Alex Sedgwick takes a historic journey across the pond from Europe to compete in the ARCA Menards Series West race. The race will take place during NASCAR’s Championship weekend, crowning the champions of each series, a first for Phoenix Raceway.

Alex competed in the NASCAR Euro Series during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and earlier this year was invited by NASCAR to attend the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. After touring the garage, sitting on pit road watching practice on the wall, eating dinner and watching the truck race from the France family suite, to watching the Daytona 500 from the NASCAR suite above the start/finish line, Alex knew he wanted to become a NASCAR Cup Series driver, so planning began.

This will be Alex’s first race in the United States, and hopes it is the start of a long career to the top of the sport. Alex plans on making a career in NASCAR, becoming the first full-time European driver with a top team in the history of the sport, and wanting to become only the second European ever to win at the highest levels of NASCAR. The last and only European driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series was Mario Andretti 53 years ago when he won the Daytona 500 in 1967.

Alex plans to compete on select tracks in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series races in 2021 and is already in talks with top teams. Many companies have started to take a look at this European driver coming to the United States including BELFOR Property Restoration, the world’s largest disaster restoration company with 9,200+ team members across more than 450 offices worldwide that will support Alex’s efforts in Phoenix and remain onboard Alex’s program throughout 2021 as well

“We are excited to support Alex Sedgwick, a European driver on a mission to become the first full-time European driver with a top team in NASCAR here in the United States,” said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Property Restoration.

Ryan Johnston, President & CEO of InterPhase Entertainment who manages Alex Sedgwick said, “Alex is a unique and highly marketable driver. We had a strong feeling about Alex and the results have quickly proven as expected. We want to thank the entire BELFOR family for supporting Alex’s rise in NASCAR here in the United States.”

Alex Sedgwick is extremely grateful for the early support the sport has shown. Alex said, “Having a brand on board that supports flood, fire, and storm survivors, and one that treats its employees as family, is an honor so early in my career. I’m incredibly grateful for the support, and excited to represent BELFOR not only on the track, but in the United States and throughout Europe. I look forward to meeting as many BELFOR family members as possible around the world!”

Alex Sedgwick PR