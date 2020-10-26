Trotter Tops BMR Drivers In ACRA Action At Kern

Gracie Trotter topped her Bill McAnally Racing teammates in ARCA Menards Series West action at Kern County Raceway Park on Sunday, with a top-five finish in the NAPA / ENEOS 125 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

The 19-year-old series rookie drove her No. 99 ENEOS Toyota Camry to a fifth-place finish on the high-banked, half-mile oval to pick up her seventh top-five finish in 10 starts this season.

Two of her teammates finished eighth and ninth – with series point leader, Jesse Love, eighth in the No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry and Gio Scelzi ninth in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS/Curb Records Toyota Camry. BMR’s Holley Hollan was sidelined after contact with the wall in the No. 50 JBL/NAPA Filters/NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry and finished 15th.

Love won his fourth pole award of the season in qualifying and led the early laps – but had to battle back after a couple of incidents in the second half of the race. Contact from another car while racing for second sent him high in Turn 4 on Lap 80 and shuffled him back multiple positions. He later spun while trying to get to the inside of Trotter going into Turn 1 on Lap 105. He made a quick pit stop for adjustments and returned to battle back to finish eighth. It marked his first finish outside the top four this year.

Nevertheless, the 15-year-old series rookie retained his lead in the championship standings – with a 14-points advantage going into the season finale at Phoenix on Nov. 7.

Trotter started from the fifth spot and had a solid top-five performance all race. She remains third in the standings, 36 points out of first and 22 points back from second.

Scelzi – coming off his first career win less than 48 hours earlier at Roseville, California – started ninth on the grid. Although he made an early charge to sixth, he was not able to crack the top five and ended up coming home ninth. He is fourth in the standings – 40 points from first and just four points behind Trotter.

Hollan remains seventh in the standings.

As part of Sunday’s event, NGK VIP honorary crew members were in attendance.

